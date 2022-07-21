FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Falkville Police responded to a call about a young girl who was involved in a hit-and-run on July 19.

Authorities say that a young girl was hit by a car in front of a home on Powell Chappel Road, in Falkville, on Tuesday, July 19. The driver left the scene of the accident. The girl was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, and she is expected to recover.

Falkville Police and MCSO found Logan Isacc Puckett, 21, of Cullman, in the car that hit the child, at the Love’s Travel Center near I-65 in Falkville.

Puckett was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with an injury, which is a felony. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.