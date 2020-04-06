Cullman County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Pet owners are spending more than ever before on their pets, according to newly released data from the United States Census Bureau.

Half of U.S. households own pets and doubled the amount of money they spend on their four-legged friends' pet care services since 2007, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

From 2007 to 2017, sales of pet care services doubled, to a total of $5.8 billion, according to the latest Economic Census statistics.

The pet care services industry includes services such as grooming, boarding, training and pet sitting. It does not include veterinary services, boarding horses, transporting pets, pet food or other pet supplies.

Check out COVID-19 FAQ's for pet owners from the Humane Society>>>