Cullman County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen near West Point.

Anyone with information on Jeffery Glenn Wilhite’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Philip Harris at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-735-2425.

