Cullman County preparing for severe weather Thursday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT)– Last week, a tornado damaged several roads throughout Cullman County.

With severe weather predicted for Thursday, the Cullman Police Department is stepping up their efforts to get residents prepared.

The department is working directly with the local EMA, Storm Prediction Center, and the National Weather Service as severe weather moves into the area.

The city has two shelter options: one at 1511 Sportsman Lake Road across from Cullman County Fairgrounds and another underneath Cullman Christian School on Beech Avenue. While the shelter next to the fairgrounds can hold up to 396 people, the shelter at Cullman Christian School holds only 150 people.

“We just want to encourage everyone to be weather aware and have your safe place picked out ahead of time to ride out the storms. We want everyone to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warming. The shelters open up if we are put under a tornado watch under the National Weather Service,” Lt. Jeff Warnke of the Cullman Police Department said.

Warnke said that instead of depending on tornado sirens, people should receive storm updates through radio, TV, or on their phone.

Due to the threat of incoming storms, the Cullman County School System will hold virtual classes Thursday.