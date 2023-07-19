CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s the biggest party in the South, and it’s back on Thursday.

Cullman County officials offered important safety reminders for concertgoers as they prepare for the three-day festivities at Rock the South this year.

“We’re not going to put up with nonsense. We want people to come and have a good time, but we’re not gonna put up with nonsense,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Gentry said 35,000 plus attendees are expected each day, and around 300 area law enforcement officers will be on-site, assisting the venue’s security with crowd control and traffic.

This year, officials emphasized they’re most concerned about weather-related medical calls.

“In the years past, we literally have people that get in line, and they become heat casualties and it happens from before the concert even starts all the way through. Our EMS services are absolutely inundated with issues related to heat injury,” said Chief David Nassetta with Cullman Police Department.

“Stay hydrated. It’s July, and we’re in Alabama,” Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker said.

The venue will offer multiple medical tents as well as a mobile jail for patrons who violate public safety. Officials also advised patrons not to drink and drive.

“The average DUI cost is $10,000. The average funeral costs $7,500. The average taxi is $15,” Crocker said.