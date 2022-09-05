CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Jackson, MS residents continue to struggle with finding access to clean and safe water after complications from the Pearl River flooding.

The Cullman County EMA and the City of Hanceville are leading the county in bringing together pallets of water to donate to Jackson Mississippi residents.

Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail says it’s not just a good idea to help neighbors in need, but rather a responsibility to uphold in good faith.

Those leading the initiative are asking community groups, organizations and individuals to purchase these pallets of water for the county-wide donation.

When asked why, Cullman County EMA director Tim Sartin says the county wants to give back in any way possible just as others did for them when the 2011 tornadoes left their county in a helpless state.

“If we can do one thing to help somebody that’s in a predicament like that, then I think it’s our duty as human beings to do that,” Sartin said.

Mayor Nail says they will also accept individual cases of water. Residents can drop those off at Hanceville City Hall. Mayor Nail says every donation counts regardless of size.

“If you’re resources are not that large, just do what you can do,” Mayor Nail said. “And, you know, I think if we all do a little bit it adds up to a whole lot.”

Sartin says their overall goal is to help Jackson residents survive as their city works to restore a full water supply.

“And if we have to do this again, you know, two or three months from now, then, we’ll do what we have to, to see that our brothers and sisters make it,” Sartin said.

City leaders say those with donations can call Hanceville City Hall at (256) 352-9830 or the Cullman County EMA office at (256) 739-5410. They will pick up all pallet donations.

Sartin says pallets and water cases will be accepted through Wednesday of this week. Hanceville city leaders will deliver the donations to Jackson Thursday morning.