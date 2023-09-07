ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and woman were found dead early Thursday morning in Orange Beach, according to an official with the Orange Beach Police Department.

Officers with OBPD responded to a call about two dead people on the 24000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found two dead bodies.

According to the official, the two people have been identified as Alexis White and Kenneth Booth, Jr., both from the Cullman, Ala. area.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office officials said Booth and White were both employees with the sheriff’s office. According to a release, Booth, a CCSO deputy, drew his weapon and killed White after an argument. Booth then allegedly turned the gun on himself. The release said the two were dating.