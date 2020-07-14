Cullman County coroner releases photo of man killed in car crash in hopes of finding his family

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman coroner has released the driver’s license photo of a 45-year-old man in hopes that it can help in finding the victim’s family.
Duane Johnson, of Indianapolis, died on July 8 from a car crash on I-65 in Cullman County. Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick is working on identifying Johnson’s family to notify them and is hoping that by releasing Johnson’s photo it can help speed up the process.
If you know any information on Duane Johnson’s family, please call (256) 734-2393.
