Cullman community rallies for local woman battling against COVID-19, pneumonia

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman community is uniting on behalf of one of it’s treasured locals, Kim Striker, as she is currently battling against COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“She is probably one of the most loyal and devoted human beings you will ever meet,” lifelong friend Lee Dell Cook said.

It’s been a week since Striker was diagnosed with the coronavirus and Thursday afternoon she was admitted into the ICU and put on a ventilator.

On Thursday night, a prayer rally was held at her alma mater, Fairview High School.

“When there’s a need and there’s someone like Kim who knows everybody who loves everybody, I mean this community just rallies around that person,” Cook said.

Cook grew up across the street from Kim and says she considers her a lifelong friend. Cook is hopeful for her quick recovery and says this hits home for her in a way she never imagined.

“She’s well known throughout our community everyone who meets her loves her because she’s the most fun person you are going to be around,” she said.

Striker’s Fairview classmate Chris Howse says the community coming together in this way in light of everything going on in the world right now is what keeps them going.

“I think last night was a huge response and it gave us a glimpse of hope. They prayed over somebody that was very dear to them and they shared some stories and they encouraged one another and that’s what we need more of this day and time,” Howse said.

