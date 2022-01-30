CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — School districts across central Alabama continue trying to recruit more substitute teachers in hopes of avoiding in-person learning interruptions during the pandemic.

Cullman City Schools will now pay substitutes more money per day in an effort to hire an additional 25 educators.

“Coming out of Christmas break, really, we’ve struggled finding substitutes with this latest variant of COVID. We’ve had a lot of employees out and some of our substitutes are out,” said Kyle Kallhoff, Cullman City Schools Superintendent.

Students in the district returned to the classroom last week after being placed on a temporary virtual schedule because of absences earlier this month.

“We had to pause face-to-face instruction for two days because we were out of teachers that had to be off and substitutes. We did not have enough people to cover classes,” said Kallhoff.

Kallhoff said the board approved the pay raise for the remainder of this school year. Money will come from federal coronavirus relief funds.

“We were paying $75 a day and we have increased it to $125 per day,” said Kallhoff.

Retired educators and stay at home parents have typically been good candidates for the school system. There is a $30 fee to apply for certification, but Cullman City Schools will be covering the fee for substitutes through February.

“You get certified through the state, you pass a background check, and then we have an online certification or online training program that we put our substitutes through and then we get them in the classroom,” said Kallhoff.

For more information on employment, click here.