Cullman City Council greenlights Sunday alcohol sales

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Businesses can now sell alcohol on Sundays within city limits. The move comes after council gave the green light Monday night.

Cullman County is a dry county and the city only voted about 10 years ago to legalize alcohol sales. Now patrons can enjoy it seven days a week.

412 Public House sees this as a chance to increase revenue post pandemic.

“There’s no doubt there’s demand for it,” co-owner Stephen Gannon said.

The restaurant had to put its Sunday brunch on hold due to staffing issues. Last year, its brunch was voted best in the state. Gannon is hopeful this Sunday addition can supercharge sales coming out of the pandemic, like neighboring county restaurants that already sell that day.

“It’s just evident by how well they do on Sundays that the demand is there,” Gannon said. “We definitely look forward to trying figure that out and hopefully be open on Sundays again very soon.”

City Council voted Monday night to put the ordinance in place after feedback from businesses and residents wanting to have alcohol sales on Sunday.

“We didn’t take this issue lightly,” Council President Jenny Folsom said. “We’ve been discussing it for a year or two now.”

Folsom said restaurants still must keep that 60-40 food to alcohol ratio and said the move evens out the playing field across the county.

“I hope it will be more convenient for our citizens and for the out-of-town recreation people coming here that will be visiting our city,” Folsom said.

Perhaps, bringing more business back to places like 412 Public House, working to recover from the pandemic.

“I think it’s a win-win for everyone, for sure,” Gannon said.

One councilman voted in opposition Monday because the public didn’t get to vote on the matter.

Alcohol sales on Sunday will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. The measure is effective immediately.