Georgia college near state line preparing to shift to online learning if necessary due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University is preparing to keep classes going while keeping students safe amid the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia.

CSU is making the necessary preparations to shift to online or remote learning, should the need arise due to the virus, also called COVID-19.

If it becomes necessary to close physical access to CSU’s campus, the faculty is preparing to teach courses remotely to ensure that instruction continues with minimal interruption.

CSU officials say the school has no suspected cases of coronavirus, and officials have not been notified of any member of the campus community with the virus.

Officials say the health and safety of students are of the utmost importance to the university.

If the need does arise, the university will utilize Cougarview to continue courses. Additionally, the university will provide assistance to those who are not familiar with using the platform.

CSU President Chris Markwood has charged the Columbus State University Emergency Response Team with providing guidance to the university as this situation evolves. Chip Reese, associate vice president for student affairs and emergency management coordinator, is leading that effort.

Please direct all coronavirus and preparedness questions to Dr. Reese at reese_aaron@columbusstate.edu.

The university will provide updates at https://www.columbusstate.edu/coronavirus/

