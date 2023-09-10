BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Monday marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States claimed the lives of more than 2,700 people.

To commemorate the anniversary, Crunch Fitness locations across our region are hosting a stair climb challenge Sunday.

Brad Gilmer joined the CBS 42 Morning News on Sunday to talk about the event. He said Crunch challenges its staff, community members and firefighters to climb 110 flights on the step mills, just like the first responders who climbed the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

Gilmer said the event helps bring awareness to fitness and the sacrifices made on Sept. 11, 2001, and never forgetting the lives lost.

“It’s going to challenge you, it’s going to get your fitness level up if it’s not there and it’s something to keep the memory alive,” Gilmer said.

You can partake in the challenge at any point Sunday and document your experience.