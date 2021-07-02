Crumbl Cookies now open in Vestavia Hills

Vestavia Hills, Ala. (WIAT)– A new place to satisfy your sweet tooth is now open in Vestavia Hills. Gourmet cookie chain Crumbl Cookies will hold their grand opening today. To celebrate, Crumbl is giving away one free party box to one lucky winner on Facebook. Click here to enter.

Crumbl is known for their signature pink boxes and their weekly rotating menu of 120 different flavors. However the milk chocolate chip and the chilled sugar cookies are always on the menu.

Crumbl is located near the Vestavia City Center. Hours are 8 am to 10 pm Monday through Thursday and 8 am to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Curbside pick-up and delivery options are available. They are closed on Sundays.

Crumbl Cookies has more than 200 locations around the country with three in Alabama. Two are located in Madison and Huntsville.