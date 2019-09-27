Crimson Tide fans getting ready for hot Saturday game against Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of diehard Crimson Tide fans will brave the hot weather Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama takes on Ole Miss, but some other fans are planning to stay nice and cool inside their RVs.

Misting fans will be set up and ready for the game Saturday. They are located in different areas to keep folks cool.

“So this is our first home game for the SEC,” fan Judy Taylor said. “The first one I’ve been able to attend.”

Taylor and her husband, Jim, are getting their RV prepared for the big game. They are glad the stadium has misting fans and cooling stations where they can refill water bottles. However, no matter how hot it is, the Taylor plan to watch Bama play inside Bryant-Denny.

“Like all other fans, we don’t look forward to being up in there in 100 degrees with a heat index greater than that,” Jim said. “But we are talking about the Crimson Tide here and we are loyal fans and we are going to be there.”

But not everyone will be sitting under the hot sun in the stadium. Zachary Young said he would rather play it cool inside his air-conditioned RV.

“You can watch it out here and we will have the TV set up out here, but seeing that it’s going to be 100 degrees so having some AC inside where you can stay cool and move the party inside helps greatly so its just another option,” Young said.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.