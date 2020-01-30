Criminal justice policy group completes report on improvements to Alabama prison system

Nearly 70 cadets are preparing to graduate from training with the Alabama Department of Corrections. Upon graduation, they will enter the state’s prisons as corrections officers.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — After months of discussion, Gov. Kay Ivey’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy has completed its report on how to improve Alabama’s prisons.

On Thursday, chairman Champ Lyons Jr. submitted the group’s list of recommendations to Ivey, who had previously received their report on the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Lyons’ 10-page letter to Ivey that addressed issues the group felt needed to be addressed, including enhancing funds to ADOC and sentencing reform.

“Throughout this process, we have remained laser-focused on a single question: ‘What policies and programs can the State of Alabama implement to ensure the long-term sustainability of our prison system without jeopardizing public safety,'” Lyons wrote.

Over the course of six months, the group heard from 30 different speakers and compiled nearly 900 pages of responses collected from the public on what should be done about the prison system. The group was formed in response to the U.S. Department of Justice issued its own report on the state’s prisons, highlighting the high level of violence in them as well as subpar conditions that many inmates experience on a daily basis.

The letter began with areas of consensus the group had, which included the urgency of action to address these issues as well as a new commitment to reducing recidivism, or a convicted felon’s likelihood to reoffend and be sent back to prison.

“Quite simply, we cannot sustain a system in which these inmates become more violent while in prison and then commit new crimes upon release from prison only to return to prison,” Lyons wrote. “It’s too costly to the State to continue paying to house these repeat offenders. And it’s too costly to future crime victims, who will needlessly suffer at their hands.”

From there, the letter delved into specific recommendations by the group to address prison reform. The first was addressing ADOC operations through legislative oversight as well as more funds for the department to address issues.

While the state has added more officers in the prisons, one aspect that had not been previously addressed were ways to reduce recidivism. Specifically, the group suggests reducing the likelihood of felons reoffending by offering more educational programs through groups like the J.F. Ingram State Technical College, which has provided occupational training for inmates.

“From January 2019 to October 2019, Ingram State alone placed 259 formerly incarcerated individuals in jobs throughout our State,” Lyons wrote. “When inmates leave prison and become productive members of the workforce, they are less likely to return to prison—and at the same time, they are less likely to commit new crimes.”

Other aspects suggested to reduce recidivism included ordering pre-release supervision of inmates, ensuring that freed prisoners received government identification crucial for rejoining society and reconfiguring of executive leadership within the department.

