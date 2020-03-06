Youth evangelist Acton Bowen sentenced to 50 years for child sex crimes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Convicted sex offender and former youth evangelist Acton Bowen was sentenced to 50 years in prison for child sex crimes Friday. He will serve another 12 months for other offenses.

Bowen, who in 2018 pleaded guilty to 28 counts of child sex crimes ranging from enticing a child to enter a vehicle and sodomy, was found guilty by Jefferson County District Court Judge Alaric O. May. Bowen pleaded guilty to enticing a child, sodomy, and traveling to meet a child for a sex act, as well as a misdemeanor charge of 2nd degree sex abuse.

CBS 42’s Jessalyn Adams and Landon Wexler attended the sentencing

To the judge, Bowen said, “I just want to say I’m sorry to the individual, and to the families involved, and to my family as well for all the pain that I’ve caused.”

In Friday’s plea and sentencing hearing, Judge May established that the state and victims have agreed to all terms of the plea deal.

Along with the 50-year sentence and additional year for other offenses, Bowen will be required to go through a sex offender evaluation and treatment.

Check back later for the full story by CBS 42’s Jessalyn Adams.

LATEST POSTS