Wrongful death lawsuit settled in former University of Alabama student Megan Rondini case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Five years after former University of Alabama student Megan Rondini killed herself, her family and the man she claimed raped her have reached a settlement.

On Sept. 17, U.S. District Judge David Proctor dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit against Terry J. Bunn Jr. without prejudice, citing a settlement that had been reached between him and Rondini’s estate. The news was first reported by The Crimson White, the student newspaper at UA.

“The court, having been informed that a settlement has been reached, dismisses this case without prejudice,” Proctor’s statement read. “The court shall retain jurisdiction over this matter for the sole purpose of enforcing the settlement reached by the parties.”

Before Rondini’s death in February 2016, she had claimed that the previous July, she had met Bunn at the Innisfree Irish Pub in Tuscaloosa. The two later left the bar and went to his home in Cottondale, where they had sex. Attorneys for Rondini argued that she may have been intoxicated or drugged at the bar and that she did not want to have sex, but that Bunn allegedly forced himself on her.

Rondini, who was 20 years old at the time of the encounter, made a report to the police and claimed that Bunn had raped her. An investigation was done, but Bunn was never charged in the case.

She would eventually move back home to Texas and committed suicide on February 26, 2016.

“When Megan formally withdrew from UA and moved back to Texas, she sought medical, psychological and psychiatric help,” the Rondinis complaint stated in 2017. “She had ever increasing fears, anxiety, sleeplessness, panic attacks, weight loss, feelings of worthlessness and hopelessness, loss of motivation, and decline of cognitive and overall functioning. Megan continued treatment for depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Megan believed that her injuries were permanent and that she could never recover, even with treatment.”

In July 2017, Rondini’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bunn, as well as the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and UA. The university and the TCSO were eventually dismissed from the case, but proceeded against Bunn.

Attempts to reach attorneys for both Bunn and the Rondinis were not successful Friday.