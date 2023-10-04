HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One man has been arrested following a drunk driving incident that injured two police officers.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), an officer was driving southbound on Memorial Parkway near Airport Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed a driver going the wrong way.

The vehicle was driving northbound in the southbound lanes, colliding with the police vehicle.

Two officers were in the vehicle at the time, and both sustained minor injuries from the wreck. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Adam Mark Hawkins, was also injured and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Hawkins was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and driving without a license. He was booked into the Madison County Jail.