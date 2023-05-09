TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Talladega National Forest Tuesday.

Talladega Police Department was notified about the discovery of a woman’s body found at around 4 p.m. roughly a mile from the Blue Hole Waterfall.

After the body was recovered, it was taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for identification. The cause of death is pending autopsy.

More information will be released once the woman is identified and her next of kin has been notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 256-362-4508.