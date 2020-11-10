Woman wanted in theft case at Opelika Kroger

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Opelika Police Department is seeking the identity of a woman wanted for a felony theft.

On Oct. 25, 2020, around 6:30 p.m., Opelika PD responded to a third-degree theft of property case at Kroger on Enterprise Drive.

Upon investigation, authorities found a single suspect can be seen on camera loading food and a case of wine into a shopping cart before exiting the building and entering a black vehicle waiting in the parking lot.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or her whereabouts, please immediately call the police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

