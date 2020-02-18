Woman wanted for questioning in Hoover stolen phone case

Hoover Police need your help locating this woman. (Hoover PD)

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police have requested the public’s assistance locating a woman who may be tied to a felony theft case from January.

Hoover Police Department provided an image of the woman, who is wanted for questioning in regards to a felony theft of property case that occured on Jan. 16. According to the department, a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was stolen.

Recognize this female?



Wanted for questioning in a felony Theft of property case, occ'd on 01/16/20. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was taken.



Have info? Call Det. Leach 2057396071 or @CSMetroAL #hooverpd pic.twitter.com/wpakYJ0x7r — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) February 18, 2020

Anyone with related information is urged to contact Hoove Police Detective Leach at (205) 739-6071 or CrimeStoppers of Metro Alabama at (205) 254-7777.

LATEST POSTS