Woman shot while walking along the road near Montevallo, police say

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened near Montevallo where a person was shot by an unknown suspect driving by in a car.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Tomlyn Road in the unincorporated part of Shelby County. Upon arrival, officers found a white female with several gunshot wounds.

“The victim reported that while walking in the area, a vehicle (unknown make or model) drove past her and turned around,” a release from the SCSO stated. “The vehicle then drove back by at which point an unknown subject exited the car and began to shoot at the victim.”

The woman was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where she was currently receiving medical treatment as of Sunday.

“The investigation is still ongoing, but Shelby County Investigators believe that the shooting was an isolated incident between the individuals involved,” the release stated.

The SCSO is asking anyone with more information about this shooting incident to contact Investigator Terry Lowery at 205-670-6307 or tlowery@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.

LATEST POSTS