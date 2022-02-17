BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – An investigation is underway in Birmingham after a woman was found shot to death Thursday afternoon on a kitchen floor in a Cooper Green home, according to police.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a residence on 14th Way SW after a 911 caller complained about an altercation, according to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department.

When officers arrived, they discovered a woman on the kitchen floor of a residence “suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds,” Mauldin said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said that an initial investigation led law enforcement to a person of interest, who is currently being sought by police.

Mauldin said the person of interest fled the scene in a white sedan. The person of interest should be considered a danger to the public, he said.

“Anybody that does something like this to another person is a danger,” Mauldin said.