BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham woman was found shot to death outside her home early Wednesday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to reports of a person shot at a home on the 800 block of Green Crest Turn around 1:45 a.m. Officers arrived to find 21-year-old Mia Nickson shot and unresponsive in the driveway of the home.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived to pronounce Nickson dead at the scene.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests an unknown suspect shot Nickson and left the scene. No one is in custody at this time.

Birmingham Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.