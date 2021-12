MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead earlier this month.

According to MPD, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Woodward Road back on the night of Dec. 12. Once on the scene, they discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the front porch of the home. She was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information on this incident, contact MPD at 205-745-3554.