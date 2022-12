BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Ensley Thursday morning has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Shundra Denise McCray Vines was found shot in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley around 12:36 a.m. Vines was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.