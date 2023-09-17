BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead inside a residence Sunday.

According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 3700 block of Pine Avenue Southwest on reports of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and found an adult woman lying unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was shot during a domestic violence incident. The suspect is not in custody. If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.