Woman shot in vehicle on 41st Street North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When responding to a report of a person shot, officers found a woman inside of a vehicle on 41st Street North suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham officers with the South Precinct responded at around 3:40 p.m. to the 500 block of 41st Street North. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that no suspects are in custody at this time.

