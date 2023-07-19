MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was shot in Moody on Wednesday evening.

According to the Moody Police Department, officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. to the area of Highway 411 and Kerr Road on report of person possibly being shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle occupied by a woman who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was alert while medical treatment was being provided to her. She was taken to UAB Hospital. Moody police officers located the suspect vehicle shortly after the shooting. The MPD stated the suspect was placed in custody and transported to the police department for questioning.

The MPD is still investigating the shooting. It noted it would release more information pending notification of family members and after further investigation by the MPD Criminal Investigation Division.