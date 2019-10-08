Woman shot at Shell gas station, Irondale police investigating

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Irondale police are looking for 53-year-old Fronzell Glass who was last seen driving a black Cadillac Escalade. According to Irondale police, Glass is a suspect in what is believed to be a domestic situation.

The incident occurred on the 1800 block of Edwards Lake Road in Irondale around 12:30 a.m. where a 30-year-old woman was shot outside a Shell gas station. The woman was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the hip and stomach.

If anyone has seen suspect Fronzell Glass they should contact Irondale Police at 205-956-5990.

