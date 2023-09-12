CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2022 death of Adam Simjee.

In August 2022, Yasmine Hider was found lying on the ground near Cheaha State Park suffering from gunshot wounds to her torso. Nearby, a young woman was performing CPR on her boyfriend, Simjee, who had also been shot.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived at National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of a 22-year-old shot in the back on August 14.

It was later determined that Hider had attempted to rob Simjee and his girlfriend at gunpoint. Hider was shot by Simjee, who had a handgun on his person.

Hider was transported to a Birmingham hospital to undergo surgery for her injuries.

A second suspect, Krystal Pinkins, was later located and arrested while “living off the grid” in the forest.

On Monday, Hider pled guilty to murder in the case of Simjee’s death, according to court documents. Additionally, she pled guilty to the kidnapping of a victim not resulting in death and robbery.

As part of Hider’s plea deal, prosecutors will ask that Hider be sentenced to 35 years in federal prison.