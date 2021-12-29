Woman killed inside Alabama church by bullet shot through door

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred inside the Everlasting Life Holiness Church near the intersection of Meaher Street and Telegraph Road.

According to Prichard Police, they went to the church after 7 p.m. for a potential medical call. When they arrived on scene they began CPR on 65-year-old Grace Carter, but could not resuscitate her.

After this attempt, an investigator noticed a bullet hole in door of the church. EMS then checked Carter for a possible gunshot wound. They found she had been shot in her upper right chest.

This is the third homicide in Prichard since Christmas Eve.

T.J. Pettway with the city of Prichard says “This is such a senseless and reckless incident, and I pray that whoever was in this area and caused the death of this lady by their recklessness, be strongly convicted and do the right thing by turning themselves in and taking accountability for their actions!”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prichard Police at 251-452-2211.

This is still an ongoing investigation.