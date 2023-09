MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman was killed Saturday night.

According to MPD, officers arrived to the 500 block of Henson Street on reports of a physical altercation at around 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a female lying next to the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead.

If you have any information, contact Sgt. Jeffries at 205-754-3554.