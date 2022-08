BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Kimberly Necole Hartsfield was shot on 6th Avenue North in Bessemer just before midnight Tuesday. Hartsfield was pronounced dead around 12:33 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Birmingham Police are investigating Hartsfield’s death as a homicide.

No further details are available at this time.

