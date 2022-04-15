WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead Friday morning.

According to WCSO, the shooting took place in the Argo area and when deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a 42-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, authorities say. No other information has been released as officials await formal charges early next week. At this time, there is no threat to the general public.

