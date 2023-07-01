Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a Friday night shooting left a woman dead.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 600 block of 11th Court W. on reports of a person shot at around 11:43 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying unresponsive in front of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the woman dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was involved in an altercation with an unknown person. A person of interest has been detained at the BPD headquarters for questioning.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.