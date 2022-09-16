BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — An Albertville man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say a woman jumped out of his car during a police chase in Boaz.

Chief of Police Michael Abercrombie told News 19 that a Boaz Police Officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Guntersville driving on Highway 205. The officer ran the tag to confirm it was the stolen vehicle.

When the officer tried to pull over the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Dustin Belyeu, Abercrombie says the vehicle picked up speed and tried to run.

During the chase, a woman later identified as Emily Walden jumped out of the vehicle from the front passenger seat. Belyeu kept driving, authorities said.

Abercrombie says Belyeu slammed on his brakes several times throughout the pursuit in an attempt to make the officers crash into the back of his vehicle but was unsuccessful.

The Chief told News 19 that Belyeu had also thrown a container out the window during the chase, where they would later find had drugs and drug paraphernalia inside.

Belyeu was eventually blocked in by Boaz Officers in the parking lot of Williams Discount Tire, where they ordered him out of the car and handcuffed him.

Dustin Belyeu (Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The 33-year-old was charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude. He remains in the Marshall County Jail on a $280,000 bond.

Walden was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.