BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon.

According to Bessemer Police Department Lt. Christian Clemons, the shooting happened at about 4:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dartmouth Avenue. The woman was struck in a drive-by shooting at a residence in the area.

The woman was taken to a hospital in a private car with non-life-threatening injuries. The car believed to have been used in the crime was recovered in Bessemer unoccupied. There is no one in custody.