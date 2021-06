BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was injured by shattered glass after her car was shot at Saturday afternoon on Parkway East in Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were responding to a report of a person shot on the 9200 block of Parkway East at 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered that no one had been shot, only that a woman had been injured by glass from a vehicle being shot.

Authorities say that no suspect is in custody.