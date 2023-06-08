DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One woman was shot in her apartment late Wednesday night, according to Decatur Police Department.

While officers were on their way to a shots fired call in the area of McDonald Court SW, dispatch received a call from a woman who claimed to have been shot, a DPD spokesperson said.

The woman claimed she had been inside her home on Wimberly Drive. Her injury is believed to be connected to the shots fired call. She was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, and later transferred to UAB and remains in stable condition.

After investigating, officers found many shell casings and found that several occupied apartments and two vehicles were hit during the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and according to DPD, there is no threat to the safety of the residents.

Investigators urge that if you have any information about the shooting, please contact DPD at 256-341-4600 or the anonymous tip line at 256-341-4636.