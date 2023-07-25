BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is on the scene of a shooting investigation Tuesday afternoon.

According to BPD Sergeant LaQuitta Wade, officers were called Exotic Wings and Things on Green Springs Avenue South on reports of a person shot. They arrived and found an adult woman who received life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the case is possibly an accidental shooting. The suspect remained at the scene and has been detained for questioning. Wade stated the victim and suspect are related.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.