Woman hospitalized in Wylam shooting

WYLAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was shot while outside in the backyard of her Wylam home early Monday morning.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the thigh on the 4200 block of 11th Avenue in the Wylam neighborhood home.

The woman was reportedly with her dog in the background of her home when she heard some men in the alley behind her home. Shot were fired and she was hit. The woman is expected to recover from her injuries.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.