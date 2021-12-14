Woman hospitalized after Tuscaloosa apartment complex shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Tuscaloosa are currently investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Forrester Gardens Apartments on the 1300 block of James I Harrison Jr Parkway just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a 40-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No further information has been made available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

