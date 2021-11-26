Woman hospitalized after I-59 shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was shot early Friday morning while driving on the I-59 North on-ramp in Fairfield.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 4000 block of Llyod Noland Parkway in Fairfield on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 26-year-old woman who had been shot. Her injuries were serious, but reportedly not thought to be life-threatening.

Authorities discovered during the investigation that the woman had dropped an individual off at a hotel in Fairfield. After she left the hotel, a car began following her. As she was reportedly driving up the on-ramp on I-59 North, someone inside the following vehicle began firing shots at the woman’s car.

The victim then exited the I-59 North and drove to the location on Llyod Noland Parkway where she called for help. She was transported to UAB hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

The investigation is ongoing.

