CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A second suspect has been convicted in the murder of 22-year-old Adam Simjee, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Friday.

Krystal Diane Pinkins, 37, was found guilty of murder, robbery and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence by a federal jury after four days of testimony.

According to court documents and trial testimony, Simjee and his girlfriend drove to Cheaha State Park in Clay County on August 14, 2022. The couple was flagged down by Yasmine Marie Adel Hider, 21, to help “jump start” Pinkins’ car which was broken down.

Hider robbed the couple and then shot Simjee as he attempted to defend himself and his girlfriend. Evidence in court proved Pinkins aided in the crimes by providing the gun, planning the robbery and watching nearby in the woods as the crimes occurred. After the shooting, Pinkins fled into the woods and was found six hours later by authorities.

The maximum penalty for murder and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence is life in prison. The maximum penalty for robbery is 15 years in prison.

Hider, who testified in Pinkins’ trial, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, kidnapping of a victim not resulting in death and robbery on Sept. 12.