Suspect identified in weekend Midfield fatal shooting of woman

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10/7): The Midfield Police Department has identified the suspect in a fatal shooting of a woman Saturday morning.

Anthony Johnson, 48, was taken into custody. It was confirmed to authorities that Johnson is the uncle by marriage of the victim, 37-year-old Tomichael M Sha Alexander.

Johnson has been charged with murder and is currently at the Jefferson County Jail.

No other information has been released at this time, including the cause of the shooting.

Update (107): The victim has been identified as Tomichael M Sha Alexander, 37. The incident occurred Saturday on the 1500 block of Carol Circle in Midfield.

Alexander was pronounced dead at 8:22 a.m. outside of her home. Midfield police are investigating.

Original (10/6): The Midfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday morning.

Around 8:22 a.m. Midfield police officers were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Carol Circle on a report of a person shot.

Once officers arrived, they found a woman lying in the front yard of the home unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, police report.

The suspect in this investigation remained on the scene and was taken into custody. Sunday, a murder warrant was obtained against the suspect, police say.

The suspect will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact the Midfield Police Department at (205)-923-7575.