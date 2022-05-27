TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was taken into custody after allegedly pointing a gun at a man, who then fired shots at her in the same parking lot as a Tuscaloosa police officer Thursday in Tuscaloosa.

According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes, a Tuscaloosa officer was working a private property accident on Old Greensboro Road around 12:30 p.m. when he heard shots. The officer then noticed a man firing shots not at him, but in the same parking lot where he was working. The man who fired the shots was originally taken into custody.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes later concluded that Kayla Figgers pulled into the parking lot and confronted the man and his girlfriend for cutting her off in traffic. Figgers then allegedly pulled out a handgun and drove away when the man pulled his own gun and began firing shots, hitting the vehicle.

VCU identified Figgers and charged her with menacing. Based on witnesses and evidence, it was determined that the man acted in self-defense and was not charged.

Figgers is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $1,000 bond.