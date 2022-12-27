BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas.

Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead.

According to the coroner’s report, no evidence of trauma or foul play was discovered during the autopsy. However, the cause of Kimberly’s death has yet to be determined, pending further lab testing.

Jail records indicate Kimberly was booked in the jail on Dec. 13 after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence earlier that night. Additionally, she had other pending misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding Kimberly’s death.