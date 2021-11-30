Woman dies 9 months after being shot at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nine months after being shot at a gas station in the middle of the day, a Birmingham woman has died.

According to Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Patricia Joann Stisher was shot at the Marathon Gas Station on the 3400 block of 26th Street North in Birmingham on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.

Stisher was transported to UAB hospital. She died on Nov. 25 due to complications from the gunshot wound.

The case is still being investigated.

