Man charged with killing woman in Walker County drive-by shooting

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died following a possible drive-by shooting that happened Monday morning, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

A post on the department’s Facebook page states that deputies responded to a call early Monday morning concerning a potential drive-by shooting on Benny Short Road. A woman died as a result of the shooting when a bullet went into the home she was in.

Jacob Aaron Thompson, 30, is in custody in Cullman County and has been charged with capital murder.

The arrest was done with cooperation from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Hanceville Police, and Cullman Police Department.

